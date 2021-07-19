ajc logo
Tech’s Moses Wright among 66 players to have pre-draft workout for Hawks

Georgia Tech's Moses Wright participates in the NBA Draft Combine Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Georgia Tech's Moses Wright participates in the NBA Draft Combine Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Atlanta Hawks
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
The complete list of those who visited Atlanta

The NBA Draft will be held on July 29 and the Hawks’ preparations have been well underway. So far, a total of 66 players have worked out for the team ahead of next week’s selections.

Currently, the Hawks have picks No. 20 and 48.

Here is the complete list of players who have visited Atlanta:

Abmas, Max (Oral Roberts – PG)

Agbaji, Ochai (Kansas – SF)

Alston Jr., Derrick (Boise State – SF)

Bagley, Marcus (Arizona St - SF)

Bezhanishvili, Giorgi (Illinois – PF)

Bleijenbergh, Vrenz (Antwerp – SF)

Brown III, Greg (Texas – PF)

Brown, Chaundee (Michigan – SF)

Carter, Nahziah (Washington – SG)

Carton, DJ (Marquette - PG)

Cazalon, Malcolm (Mega Bemax – SG)

Champagnie, Justin (Pittsburgh – PF)

Christopher, Josh (Arizona St – SG)

Coleman, Matt (Texas – PG)

Dosunmu, Ayo (Illinois – SG/PG)

Duke, David (Providence – SG/PG)

Eastern, Nojel (Howard – SG)

Edwards, Kessler (Pepperdine – PF)

Garrett, Marcus (Kansas – SG)

Goodwin, Jordan (Saint Louis – SG)

Green, Quade (Washington – PG)

Grimes, Quentin (Houston - SG)

Huff, Jay (Virginia – C)

Hunt, Feron (SMU – SF)

Hyland, Nah’Shon (VCU – PG)

Jackson, Isaiah (Kentucky – PF/C)

Jones, Carlik (Louisville – PG)

Lawson, AJ (South Carolina – SF)

Liddell, EJ (Ohio State – PF)

Maker, Makur (Howard – C)

Mamukelashvili, Sandro (Seton Hall – PF)

McBride, Miles (West Virginia – PG)

McClung, Mac (Texas Tech – SG)

McLaughlin, JaQuori (UC-Santa Barbara – PG)

Miller, Isaiah (UNCG – PG/SG)

Mobley, Isaiah (USC – PF)

Monyyong, Ruot (Little Rock – C)

Nakic, Mario (Oostende – SF)

Nembhard, RJ (TCU - SG)

Nix, Daishen (G-League Ignite – PG)

Noel, Obadiah (UMass Lowell – SG)

Onu, EJ (Shawnee St – C)

Pickett, Jamorko (Georgetown – SF)

Pippen Jr., Scotty (Vanderbilt – PG)

Pons, Yves (Tennessee – PF)

Potter, Micah (Wisconsin – C)

Primo, Josh (Alabama – SG)

Robinson-Earl, Jeremiah (Villanova – PF)

Ross, Colbey (Pepperdine – PG)

Santos, Gui (Minas – SF)

Sarr, Olivier (Kentucky – C)

Schakel, Jordan (San Diego St – SF)

Smart, Javonte (LSU – SG)

Sylla, Amar (Oostende – PF)

Teague, MaCio (Baylor – SG)

Thompson, Ethan (Oregon St – SG)

Thor, JT (Auburn – PF)

Washington Jr., Duane (Ohio St – SG)

Watford, Trendon (LSU – PF)

Watson, Ibi (Dayton – SG)

Weiskamp, Joe (Iowa - SG)

Wiggins, Aaron (Maryland – SF)

Wills, Bryce (Stanford – SG)

Wright IV, McKinley (Colorado – PG)

Wright, Moses (Georgia Tech – PF)

Zegarowski, Marcus (Creighton – PG)

