Pierce to miss game against Nuggets due to COVID-19 protocols

Pierce missed the team’s two games in Boston for the birth of his second child, with assistant coach Nate McMillan filling in as head coach. Pierce was originally expected back for Sunday’s game, and that’s what the Hawks staff was planning on, per McMillan, who will coach the home game against Denver. He’s now expected back for the Hawks’ matchup in Cleveland Tuesday.

“Because of the NBA protocols, we had to make an adjustment,” McMillan said. “With his time being off, we anticipated or thought that he would be able to return for tonight’s game, but the NBA stepped in and he had to take a couple more days off. He should be available, if everything goes well, for Cleveland’s game on Tuesday.”