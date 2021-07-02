No update on Trae Young status ahead of Game 6

There was no update on the status of Trae Young ahead of the Hawks’ Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday. Young has missed the past two games against the Bucks with a right bone bruise suffered late in Game 3.
“I have nothing for you,” Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said Friday.
Young was listed as questionable for games 4 and 5 of the best-of-seven series, which the Bucks lead 3-2. He warmed up before each game but could not play. He’ll likely be listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Friday.
The Hawks lost to the Bucks 123-112 on Thursday without Young. The Bucks also played without their star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Hawks will need to win Saturday to extend the series to a deciding Game 7 in Milwaukee on Monday.
“If Trae could play, he would be out there,” McMillan said. “It’s both medical and Trae giving us feedback as far as him being able to play in the game. It’s not anything that is long term. He has had pain that is not comfortable enough for him to get out there and feel like he can help the team.”