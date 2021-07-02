No update on Trae Young status ahead of Game 6

The Hawks lost to the Bucks 123-112 on Thursday without Young. The Bucks also played without their star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Hawks will need to win Saturday to extend the series to a deciding Game 7 in Milwaukee on Monday.

“If Trae could play, he would be out there,” McMillan said. “It’s both medical and Trae giving us feedback as far as him being able to play in the game. It’s not anything that is long term. He has had pain that is not comfortable enough for him to get out there and feel like he can help the team.”