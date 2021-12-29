Latest wave of coronavirus has Hawks in danger of falling out of playoff picture

And the month of January is when it all should come together and be a team should be firing on all cylinders to start the run toward the postseason.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols have caused the Hawks to start all over and to do so with a roster currently ravaged by the coronavirus. The Hawks start Wednesday with a roster of 24 players, 15 of the players unable to play. They have 13 players out due to the protocols and two others with long-term injury. The have seven players on 10-day hardship contracts and they will add another two Wednesday. Two of those on 10-day contracts are in the protocols. This all includes the return of starters Trae Young and Clint Capela, who recently came out of the protocols.

“The month of December has been a tough month for us because of the injuries, because of the protocols,” McMillan said Tuesday before the Hawks travelled to Chicago to start a six-game road trip Wednesday. “Now we are going into January, when you should be playing your best basketball. … It’s just not going to happen for us.”

The concern is that while the NBA is forcing teams to play through the latest round of COVID by signing replacement players, one after another in the Hawks’ case, they will fall too far down in the standings to fully recover once they eventually come out of difficult situation.

The Hawks enter Wednesday with a 15-18 record having lost three of the past four games since the coronavirus took its latest stranglehold. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference and a half-game out of the final playoff spot.

Several teams had games postponed at the start of the current coronavirus wave started this month. The Hawks home game against the Cavaliers on Dec. 19 was postponed because cases in the Cleveland organization. Since, the NBA has told teams to sign players to hardship contracts and keep playing.

It all has clearly frustrated McMillan and others in the Hawks organization.

Hopefully we don’t dig ourselves a hole that’s so deep that we can’t come out of it. But there is nothing we can do,” the ever-diplomatic McMillan said.

KEEPING TRACK

The Hawks currently have a roster of 24 players with 13 players currently in health and safety protocols. DeAndre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) are injured. Here is the list of Hawks transactions since Trae Young went into the protocols on Dec. 18, the day before a home game with the Cavaliers was postponed.

Dec. 18 – Trae Young placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 21 – Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 22 – Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 22 –Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill signed to 10-day contracts (Expire Dec. 31)

Dec. 23 – Kevin Huerter and Sharife Cooper placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 23 – Wes Iwundu signed to a 10-day contract (Expire Jan. 1)

Dec. 24 – Onekya Okongwu and Wes Iwundu placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 25 – Clint Capela removed from health and safety protocols

Dec. 25 – Cat Barber and Malik Ellison signed to 10-day contracts (Expire Jan. 3)

Dec. 26 – John Collins and Jalen Johnson placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 27 - Delon Wright placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 27 - Chaundee Brown signed to 10-day contract

Dec. 27 - Trae Young removed from health and safety protocols

Dec. 28 - Justin Tillman signed to 10-day contract (Expire Jan. 6)

Dec. 28 - Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng and Malik Ellison placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 29 - Hawks scheduled to sign Cam Oliver and Chris Clemons to 10-day contracts if they pass COVID tests