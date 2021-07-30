Jerry Colangelo says Trae Young didn’t fit Team USA this time

Managing Director Jerry Colangelo says Trae Young’s time will come on the USA Men’s National Team – it just isn’t now.
Colangelo addressed why Young, the Hawks point guard who has made known his desire to play for Team USA, was not included on the team competing in the Tokyo Olympics. There was some belief Young who have been chosen as a replacement for Bradley Beal, who left Team USA after a positive test for COVID-19 before the Olympics.
“I’m happy that he wants to play for USA Basketball,” Colangelo told reporters in Tokyo. “He’s done really well in the NBA. But predicated on what we felt we needed, he didn’t fit the bill this time around. He’s a young player, he has a future with USA Basketball but it was the opinion of our staff that it wasn’t now. It’s for others to make the declaration you made a mistake.”
Young is coming off a solid NBA season and grabbed national attention with his play in leading the Hawks’ historic run to the Eastern Conference finals.
Young’s chance to play for Team USA may improve when Grant Hill takes over for Colangelo, who will step down as managing director following the Olympics. Hill was approved a successor earlier this year. Hill is a part owner and vice chair of the Hawks.
The U.S. has struggled in their run for a gold medal. There was cause for concern when the team dropped several exhibition games prior to the Olympics. They dropped the opening game of the Olympic tournament to France before defeating Iran in pool play. The play the Czech Republic on Saturday.