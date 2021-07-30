Jerry Colangelo says Trae Young didn’t fit Team USA this time

Colangelo addressed why Young, the Hawks point guard who has made known his desire to play for Team USA, was not included on the team competing in the Tokyo Olympics. There was some belief Young who have been chosen as a replacement for Bradley Beal, who left Team USA after a positive test for COVID-19 before the Olympics.

“I’m happy that he wants to play for USA Basketball,” Colangelo told reporters in Tokyo. “He’s done really well in the NBA. But predicated on what we felt we needed, he didn’t fit the bill this time around. He’s a young player, he has a future with USA Basketball but it was the opinion of our staff that it wasn’t now. It’s for others to make the declaration you made a mistake.”