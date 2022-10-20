Jabari Smith makes NBA debut against his hometown Hawks

Sometimes there can be extra pressure until the first shot falls, and Smith finally was able to exhale after making that first 3-pointer.

“It felt good,” Smith said about his first NBA points. “I stepped right into it and when it went in, I felt like, I’m finally here. It was a special moment.”

Drafted in part for his potential as a 3-point shooter, with good rebounding skills and a growing mid-range shot, Smith showed some of those skills, with room to improve. He shot 6-of-17 overall and 3-of-11 on 3-pointers.

One area of the game that did not go well would be the personal fouls that Smith picked up. His four fouls tied him for the most among the Rockets. They were the products of battling for rebounds and trying his best to stick with Collins, though consistent trouble would be an issue going forward.

While it was an up-and-down debut for Smith, Rockets coach Stephen Silas praised Smith’s performance.

“I was proud of him,” Silas said. “He was aggressive tonight. He didn’t seem scared at all. It was his first opportunity to be in an NBA game at home. He went out here and competed.”

For Smith, his homecoming did not end with a victory for his team, but he still was able to enjoy the night.

“I had to really make sure it was real then took a moment to thank God,” Smith said, “because a lot of people don’t get to open up in their hometown with 50-plus family members here, so it’s a blessing.”