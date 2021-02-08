Hawks to honor Sekou Smith with three tributes

⋅ The media workroom at State Farm Arena will be named after Smith. The Sekou Smith Press Room will open for the 2021-22 NBA season.

⋅ The Sekou Smith Award will be presented annually to honor the player who “best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media. A plaque in the media workroom will display the name of each season’s honoree, and an on-court trophy presentation will be held including the winner and members of Smith’s family beginning at the end of this season.