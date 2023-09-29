BreakingNews
First Trump RICO case defendant takes plea agreement

Hawks sign guards Jarkel Joiner, Keaton Wallace

Credit: AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports
14 minutes ago
X

The Hawks added a pair of players to their roster Friday, signing guards Jarkel Joiner and Keaton Wallace.

ExploreHawks training-camp preview: A look at the guards

Joiner averaged 17 points and 3.6 assists per game last season at N.C. State and appeared in four games with the Hawks during the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas, registering 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes.

Wallace, who played collegiately at Texas-San Antonio, has appeared in 93 total games (79 starts) across two NBA G League seasons, owning averages of 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

The Hawks will open training camp Tuesday and open the 2023-24 season Oct. 25 in Charlotte against the Hornets.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

BREAKING NEWS
First Trump RICO case defendant takes plea agreement59m ago

Credit: File

Newell and ex-CEO hit with fines for ‘misleading’ financial reports
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rome will receive $75 million from 3M to settle PFAS pollution case
26m ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
1h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Judge allows DA oversight law in Georgia to take effect
4h ago
The Latest

Bally Sports announces Hawks broadcast schedule, announcing team
5h ago
Bally Sports taps Tabitha Turner as new Hawks sideline reporter
Hawks training-camp preview: a look ahead at the centers
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
41m ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
2h ago
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top