Hawks sign guards Jarkel Joiner, Keaton Wallace

The Hawks added a pair of players to their roster Friday, signing guards Jarkel Joiner and Keaton Wallace.

Joiner averaged 17 points and 3.6 assists per game last season at N.C. State and appeared in four games with the Hawks during the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas, registering 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes.

Wallace, who played collegiately at Texas-San Antonio, has appeared in 93 total games (79 starts) across two NBA G League seasons, owning averages of 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Hawks will open training camp Tuesday and open the 2023-24 season Oct. 25 in Charlotte against the Hornets.