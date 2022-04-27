ajc logo
Hawks Report podcast: Season comes to a disappointing end

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) passes the ball after attempting a drive to the basket during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

A season that never got off the ground ended with the Hawks unable to get off one last shot.

In episode 30 of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into what happened to Atlanta in Game 5 in Miami that resulted in a 4-1 Eastern Conference playoff series loss to the Heat.

She discusses how the Heat continued to frustrate Trae Young, what happened to De’Andre Hunter before and after he fouled out, and some quick thoughts on the entire season.

