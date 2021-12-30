Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Hawks’ Capela still feeling effects of COVID ‘a little bit’

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Hawks center Clint Capela says he is still feeling the effects of COVID-19 symptoms even after being cleared to play.

The Hawks center said Wednesday that he had respiratory issues while out following a positive test.

“Yes, it was hard breathing, coughing a lot,” Capela said after his third game back, a loss at the Bulls. “Breathing was hard.”

Capela entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 21, the third Hawks player to test positive, along with Danilo Gallinari, following Trae Young on Dec. 18. Capela was cleared to play on Christmas Day, four days later, and played in the Hawks’ loss to the Knicks. Capela had six points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes in his return. He missed two games, the Hawks’ loss to the Magic and the win over the 76ers.

Capela started both games against the Bulls on Monday and Wednesday as one of four rotational players on the roster, the league minimum to not postpone a game. He had eight points and 16 rebounds in 27 minutes Monday and 18 points and 15 rebounds in 30 minutes Wednesday.

When asked if he was still experiencing the effects of his bout with COVID, Capela said ‘Yes, a little bit.”

Young, who returned on Monday, said he was asymptomatic during most of his bout with COVID. He said he was tired the first day but felt no ill effects the other eight days he was out. Hawks coach Nate McMillan said most of the 12 players who remain in the protocols are asymptomatic.

Bulls 131, Hawks 117

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hawks’ latest loss with ravaged roster ‘frustrating,’ and ‘confusing’
52m ago
Latest wave of coronavirus has Hawks in danger of falling out of playoff picture
16h ago
Bogdanovic, Dieng join Hawks on COVID protocols list
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top