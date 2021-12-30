Hawks’ Capela still feeling effects of COVID ‘a little bit’

Hawks center Clint Capela says he is still feeling the effects of COVID-19 symptoms even after being cleared to play.
The Hawks center said Wednesday that he had respiratory issues while out following a positive test.
“Yes, it was hard breathing, coughing a lot,” Capela said after his third game back, a loss at the Bulls. “Breathing was hard.”
Capela entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 21, the third Hawks player to test positive, along with Danilo Gallinari, following Trae Young on Dec. 18. Capela was cleared to play on Christmas Day, four days later, and played in the Hawks’ loss to the Knicks. Capela had six points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes in his return. He missed two games, the Hawks’ loss to the Magic and the win over the 76ers.
Capela started both games against the Bulls on Monday and Wednesday as one of four rotational players on the roster, the league minimum to not postpone a game. He had eight points and 16 rebounds in 27 minutes Monday and 18 points and 15 rebounds in 30 minutes Wednesday.
When asked if he was still experiencing the effects of his bout with COVID, Capela said ‘Yes, a little bit.”
Young, who returned on Monday, said he was asymptomatic during most of his bout with COVID. He said he was tired the first day but felt no ill effects the other eight days he was out. Hawks coach Nate McMillan said most of the 12 players who remain in the protocols are asymptomatic.
