Hawks’ Capela still feeling effects of COVID ‘a little bit’

Capela entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 21, the third Hawks player to test positive, along with Danilo Gallinari, following Trae Young on Dec. 18. Capela was cleared to play on Christmas Day, four days later, and played in the Hawks’ loss to the Knicks. Capela had six points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes in his return. He missed two games, the Hawks’ loss to the Magic and the win over the 76ers.

Capela started both games against the Bulls on Monday and Wednesday as one of four rotational players on the roster, the league minimum to not postpone a game. He had eight points and 16 rebounds in 27 minutes Monday and 18 points and 15 rebounds in 30 minutes Wednesday.