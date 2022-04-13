Hawks adding video boards outside State Farm Arena

The Hawks are adding almost 9,000 square feet of LED display boards with video capability outside State Farm Arena.
“It’s all part of a plan to literally light up downtown Atlanta with excitement,” Hawks and arena CEO Steve Koonin said in an interview Tuesday.
The first part of the project has been completed and will be in operation for the Hawks’ play-in game against Charlotte on Wednesday night: a 42-foot-tall, three-sided marquee, measuring 3,276 square feet and weighing 88 tons, in front of the arena at the corner of State Farm Drive and a portion of Centennial Olympic Park Drive named for Dominique Wilkins.
Work is underway on the second -- and larger -- phase of the project, referred to as “our Spectacular” by Koonin: a 5,385-square-foot video board that will wrap around the top of two sides of the arena’s Sapphire Parking Deck at the corner of Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive. It will be 36 feet high and 138 feet wide, topped by a circular display measuring 20.5 feet in diameter. Installation is scheduled for completion this summer, replacing a much smaller screen previously on that parking deck.
The Hawks are believed to be spending close to $10 million combined for both parts of the project.
The two new high-definition displays, built by Daktronics with a combined total of almost 8 million LEDs, can be used to show live or recorded video, game broadcasts, advertisements, notices of upcoming events and static images.
Koonin said the cumulative effect will be to bring the energy from inside the arena outdoors.
“The purpose of the ‘marquee’ is more information and advertising versus the ‘Spectacular’ (on which) we can cut into game broadcasts and do lots of programming elements with the park being right there,” Koonin said.
The project “was timed with the beginning of Centennial Yards coming out of the ground,” he said, referring to the $5 billion redevelopment of the Gulch area near the arena. “You’re going to have this incredible downtown literally right across the street, so that was the catalyst for us to say, ‘Let’s get ahead of it.’”
One side of the completed marquee was created by repurposing digital boards that were used courtside during the Hawks’ COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.
A $200 million makeover of the interior of State Farm Arena was completed in 2018.
About the Author