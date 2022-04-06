ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report Podcast: Inside the front office with assistant GM Landry Fields

Hawks assistant general manager Landry Fields. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Landry Fields has quickly made the transition from former NBA player, to scout, to assistant general manager for the Hawks.

In Episode 22 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter and host Sarah K. Spencer sits down with Landry Fields to discuss his role with the team and how the front office operates under GM Travis Schlenk.

The two also discuss his views on the team’s current situation with the play-in tournament looming, roster building, his future with the franchise and the toll the game can take on someone’s mental health.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Featured
