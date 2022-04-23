ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report Podcast: How the Hawks came back to take Game 3

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s the playoffs, so it’s no surprise that Trae Young added another moment to his resume.

In episode 28 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer is joined by AJC columnist Michael Cunningham to break down Atlanta’s wild Game 3 win over the Heat.

Our team will discuss how the Hawks came back from a horrible third quarter, Young’s game winner, a terrific night from the bench and what to expect in Game 4 Sunday.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon MusiciHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

Hawks 111, Heat 110

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks owner Tony Ressler reacts to a call during the first half in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks show heart to beat Heat, get back in series
14h ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
