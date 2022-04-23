AJC Hawks Report Podcast: How the Hawks came back to take Game 3

It’s the playoffs, so it’s no surprise that Trae Young added another moment to his resume.
In episode 28 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer is joined by AJC columnist Michael Cunningham to break down Atlanta’s wild Game 3 win over the Heat.
Our team will discuss how the Hawks came back from a horrible third quarter, Young’s game winner, a terrific night from the bench and what to expect in Game 4 Sunday.
You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.
Hawks 111, Heat 110
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
The Latest