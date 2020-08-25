STAT: How many NFL teams will have fans in stadiums in Week 1?

Fans allowed (to start season)

Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.) — Stadium capacity capped at about 22% (approximately 16,000) at all games.

Colts (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis) — No more than 25% capacity at games.

Cowboys (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas) — Limited capacity for all games.

Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.) — Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Jaguars (TIAA Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.) — Fan capacity limited to about 25% at all games.

No fans (to start season)

Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago) — Team plans no fans for the start of the season.

Broncos (Empower Field, Denver) — No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Falcons (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.

Lions (Ford Field, Detroit) — No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.) — No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.) — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.

Saints (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans) — No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

Seahawks (CenturyLink Stadium, Seattle) — No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville) — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.

Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston) — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

No fans (for entire season)

Bills (New Era Field, Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Giants (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.)

Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.)

Raiders (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas)

Washington (FedEx Field, Landover, Md.)

Fan status undetermined

Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati) — If team gets approval to have fans, capacity will be “greatly reduced.” No tailgating, but rearranged seating in stadium and social distancing required.

Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland) — Browns have guidelines for masks but no specifics about crowds. Also offered opt-out option for season ticket holders who skip 2020 and not lose their spot in 2021.

Ravens (M&T Bank Stadium, Balitmore) — If allowed by state and local government, goal is to have about 7,500 fans.

No plans announced

49ers (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.)

Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.)

Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.)

Chargers (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles)

Eagles (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.)

Rams (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles)

Steelers (Heinz Field, Pittsburgh)

Vikings (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis)