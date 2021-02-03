PFWA pool report: Pierre-Paul rests sore knee for Bucs

Whitehead wore a black non-contact jersey.

The only player not participating was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who typically takes days off during the week to rest a sore knee.

“It was the normal Wednesday practice,’' Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “Kind of a review of last week. We threw in some blitz periods.’'

Arians said he was pleased by the way Brown performed.

“It all depends on how much (the knee) swells up,’' Arians said. “He did quite a bit. We’ll see what he can do tomorrow.’'

It was 55 degrees and sunny with a steady breeze from the northwest when the Bucs took the practice field.

About halfway through the workout, Arians summoned the team into the Bucs’ indoor facility where they remained for about 26 minutes to simulate the extended halftime break during a Super Bowl.

“We wanted to go over the exact timing of the pregame, how long we’re out on the field just standing there,’' Arians said. “How long we’re going to be in the locker room at halftime and how we’re going to handle our stretching and going back out again.’'