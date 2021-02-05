PFWA pool report: Bucs’ practice with crowd noise

Several injured Bucs players continued to progress and practiced without incident, including receiver Antonio Brown (knee), safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Jordan Whitehead (shouder) and linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring). Whitehead once again wore a black non-contact jersey.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), who did not practice Wednesday, returned Thursday on a limited basis. Defensive tackle Steve McLendon took a “veteran’s day off,’' Arians said.

Tight end Cameron Brate, who has a back strain and was limited, was added to the injury list.

“We’ll see how (Brown’s) knee swells tomorrow,’' Arians said. “That was our last full day of practice. We’ll see how sore Jordan is.’'

In complying with practice protocols, the Bucs players wore splash guards inside the face masks of their helmet.

The Bucs’ scout-team defense is doing its best to simulate the Chiefs’ high-powered offense.

Arians said Codey McElroy is playing Travis Kelce’s tight end position on the “look” squad. McElroy played college baseball and basketball.

Receiver Cyril Grayson, an All-American sprinter at LSU, has been playing the role of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

“He a 4.25 (40-yard dash) guy,’' Arians said of Grayson.