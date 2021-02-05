PFWA pool report: Brate misses practice after back injury

There weren’t too many changes on the injury front.

However, tight end Cameron Brate did not practice after injuring his back Thursday. Arians said he will be listed as questionable for Super Bowl LV.

Receiver Antonio Brown, who missed the NFC Championship Game with a knee injury, had full participation in practice Friday and has shown no ill-effects of his increased reps.

Linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) also practiced for the third straight day. Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) also practiced.

Whitehead did not need to wear a non-contact jersey Friday.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice Friday, which has been their routine as part of a veteran’s day off.

Practicing at the AdventHealth Training Center, Arians said it has been unusually seamless for a Super Bowl week.

“It’s been normal, but so abnormal for a Super Bowl,” Arians said. “But it’s easy for both teams. It’s like an away game for them and for us it’s a home game. It’s great for preparation. On our fields, in our locker rooms, eating our own food.’'

The Bucs have a walk-through practice Saturday and will board buses at their facility later in the afternoon for a short ride to a team hotel where they will remain until Sunday.

Excitement is building for the Bucs, but they know there is still many more hours before Super Bowl LV. “We’ve been telling them you’ve got to control your emotions until game time,” Arians said.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Bucky’s picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

