UPDATE: Fire extinguished at downtown tower under construction
Falcons announce first four members of their practice squad

Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) runs after a catch during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

The Falcons announced Wednesday that they have signed wide receivers Josh Ali and Cameron Batson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and safety Teez Tabor to their practice squad.

The team also announced it reached an injury settlement and waived defensive lineman Jalen Dalton from injured reserve. Dalton was injured against the Jets in the Falcons’ second exhibition game.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Batson, Pruitt and Tabor each were on the Falcons’ roster during training camp and were cut Tuesday during the NFL-mandated cutdown to 53 players. Ali is a 6-foot, 193-pound rookie out of Kentucky. He wasn’t drafted this year after sustaining a knee injury in an automobile accident in December. Ali received a tryout with the Falcons during rookie minicamp in the spring.

NFL teams have been busy Wednesday putting together their practice squads. NFL rules allow as many as 16 players on a practice squad.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

