Falcons announce first four members of their practice squad

The team also announced it reached an injury settlement and waived defensive lineman Jalen Dalton from injured reserve. Dalton was injured against the Jets in the Falcons’ second exhibition game.

Batson, Pruitt and Tabor each were on the Falcons’ roster during training camp and were cut Tuesday during the NFL-mandated cutdown to 53 players. Ali is a 6-foot, 193-pound rookie out of Kentucky. He wasn’t drafted this year after sustaining a knee injury in an automobile accident in December. Ali received a tryout with the Falcons during rookie minicamp in the spring.