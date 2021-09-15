ajc logo
Arthur Smith compares Falcons season to playing golf

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
In analyzing loss in Week 1 to Eagles, Falcons coach Arthur Smith says the season is like a round of golf, one bad hole doesn't dictate end result.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

