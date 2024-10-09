Cover 9@9: Falcons’ Ruke Orhorhoro made his NFL debut vs. Tampa Bay

The only other second-round picks not to play thus far are Cleveland defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. and Carolina running back Jonathan Brooks. Hall, who was taken 52nd overall, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list after a domestic violence situation.

Brooks, who was taken 46th, is recovering from knee surgery.

“D. J. (Wonnum) and Jonathan (Brooks) are really close,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “Obviously, we get excited about guys who can come back and help us. At the same time, we have to do what’s right for the player, first and foremost and then for the team after that.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

While waiting for his opportunity, the Falcons wanted Orhorhoro to work hard against the first-team offensive line to help his development.

Rookie inside linebacker JD Bertrand played 38 defensive snaps (72%) against the Bucs. He finished with five tackles. Rookie wide receiver Casey Washington played six special teams (19%) snaps.

From the draft class, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus and running back Jase McClellan, have not yet played.

Second-round pick Bralen Trice (knee) is on injured reserve, and Zion Logue was signed by the Bills off the practice squad.

2. Penalty corner: The Falcons were called for eight penalties for 74 yards in their win over the Bucs.

They had nine penalties for 76 yards against the Saints.

The penalty situation was discussed in the team meeting before facing the Bucs. The Falcons will need to clean up their penalties before they become costly in a game.

The Falcons have 37 penalties for 268 yards on the season and are on pace for a whopping 125.8 penalties. Last season, the Jets led the league with 124 penalties.

The offensive line is responsible for 14 of the penalties. (Jake Matthews 4, Matthew Bergeron 3, Chris Lindstrom 3, Ryan Neuzil 3 and Storm Norton 1).

3. Landman designated to return: Inside linebacker Nate Landman, who was third on the team in tackles last season, was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.

Landman, who suffered a quadriceps and calf groin injury, was placed on short-term injured reserve Sept. 16. The team will have 21 days to make decision to return Landman to the active roster.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen was inactive for the game against the Bucs with a knee injury. Bertrand played alongside Kaden Elliss. Also, the Falcons signed veteran Rashaad Evans to the practice squad.

The Falcons could use Landman to help out their run defense, which has given up at least 128 yards rushing in each game.

The rush totals: Steelers (41 carries, 131 yards and 0 TDs), Eagles (37-186-1), Chiefs (33-128-1), Saints (33-131-3) and Bucs (26-160-0).

4. TE signed after workouts: Also, the Falcons signed tight end Armani Rogers to the practice squad. Rogers’ spot was created when the Bengals signed offensive lineman Andrew Steuber of the Falcons; practice squad. Rogers, 6-5 and 225 pounds, has spent time with the Commanders and Eagles.

Defensive tackles Kyler Baugh, Jack Heflin and Tyler Manoa were in for tryouts with the Falcons. Center Matthew Cindric, offensive tackle Coy Cronk, running backs Elijah Dotson and Zonovan Knight and Rogers also had workouts.

5. Pinion named ambassador: Falcons punter Bradley Pinion has been named by the American Cancer Society and the NFL as one of the 2024-25 Crucial Catch Ambassadors.

He will use his platforms to promote the risk reduction and early detection of cancer in the community.

6. Ground and Air: Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is a finalist for the FedEx Air player of the week and wide receiver Drake London is a finalist for the FedEx Ground player of the week.

Cousins complete 42 of 58 passes for 509 yards and four touchdowns in the 36-30 overtime win over the Bucs.

London caught 12 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

7. Series history: Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Panthers will be the 59th meeting between the teams. The Falcons lead the series 36-22. Both home teams won last season.

8. Where to watch, listen, livestream: What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) and the Carolina Panthers (1-4) , which is set for 4:25 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

TV: Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Chris Myers. Analyst: Mark Sanchez. Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 380. Panthers channel 227 and on the APP.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

9. Depth chart: Here’s a look at the Falcons’ official 53-man depth chart heading into Sunday’s game with the Panthers:

Here’s the depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClelland

WR: Drake London

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge

TE: Kyle Pitts

TE: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley

LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

DEFENSE

ROLB: Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, DeAngelo Malone

DE: Grady Jarrett, Kentavious Street, Eddie Goldman

NT: David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro

DE: Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus

LOLB: Matthew Judon, Arnold Ebiketie

IL: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand

ILB: Troy Andersen

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King

RCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

NCB: Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr.

SS: Justin Simmons, Richie Grant

FS: Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

Special teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes

PR: Avery Williams, Mike Hughes