Falcons’ top 10 salary cap numbers for 2021

Here’s are the top 10 salary cap numbers for the Falcons for the 2021 season.
To get under the league salary cap of $180 million (floor), the team must cut more players, restructure some contracts and possibly grant some extensions:
⋅ Matt Ryan, QB: $40.9 million
⋅ Julio Jones, WR: $23 million
⋅ Grady Jarrett, DE: $20.8 million
⋅ Jake Matthews, OL: $20.2 million
⋅ Dante Fowler, DE: $18.5 million
⋅ Deion Jones, LB: $12.6 million
⋅ James Carpenter, OL: $6.4 million
⋅ Tyeler Davison, DT: $4.6 million
⋅ Chris Lindstrom, OL: $4.0 million
⋅ Calvin Ridley, WR: $3.4 million
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the pick’s in D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Top five picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Ja’Marr Chase, (WR, LSU)
3. Dolphins: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)
4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Devonta Smith (WR, Alabama)
