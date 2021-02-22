X

Falcons’ top 10 salary cap numbers for 2021

Falcons' top salary cap numbers entering the 2021 NFL season.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s are the top 10 salary cap numbers for the Falcons for the 2021 season.

To get under the league salary cap of $180 million (floor), the team must cut more players, restructure some contracts and possibly grant some extensions:

⋅ Matt Ryan, QB: $40.9 million

⋅ Julio Jones, WR: $23 million

⋅ Grady Jarrett, DE: $20.8 million

⋅ Jake Matthews, OL: $20.2 million

⋅ Dante Fowler, DE: $18.5 million

⋅ Deion Jones, LB: $12.6 million

⋅ James Carpenter, OL: $6.4 million

⋅ Tyeler Davison, DT: $4.6 million

⋅ Chris Lindstrom, OL: $4.0 million

⋅ Calvin Ridley, WR: $3.4 million

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the pick’s in D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Ja’Marr Chase, (WR, LSU)

3. Dolphins: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Devonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

