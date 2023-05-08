X

Falcons sign veteran defensive back Tre Flowers to one-year contract

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Veteran defensive back Tre Flowers, who has played with the Seahawks and Bengals, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Monday.

Flowers, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2018. He has played in 71 NFL games and made 43 starts. He’s 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds. The Falcons are listing him as a cornerback.

He was with Seattle 2018-21. He spent parts of the 2021 season with Seattle and Cincinnati. He played in 15 games for the Bengals last season with no starts.

He’ll reunite with safety Jessie Bates III and defensive backs coach Steven Jackson, who also spent time with the Bengals.

Flowers visited the Falcons in March.

The Falcons have tried to revamp their secondary this offseason, with the free agent signing of Bates as the major move. They traded for cornerback Jeff Okudah and signed cornerback Mike Hughes in free agency. They also selected cornerback Clark Phillips III in the fourth round and safety DeMarcco Hellams in the seventh round of the recent NFL draft.

Here’s the projected depth chart for the secondary of the defensive backs currently on the Falcons’ 90-man roster:

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry, Clark Phillips III,

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy

SS – Richie Grant, Jamal Peters, DeMarcco Hellams

CB – Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Tre Flowers, Dee Alford, Darren Hall, Matt Hankins

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper

