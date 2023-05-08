Falcons sign veteran defensive back Tre Flowers to one-year contract

Flowers, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2018. He has played in 71 NFL games and made 43 starts. He’s 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds. The Falcons are listing him as a cornerback.

He was with Seattle 2018-21. He spent parts of the 2021 season with Seattle and Cincinnati. He played in 15 games for the Bengals last season with no starts.