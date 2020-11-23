Falcons move into top 10 for 2021 NFL draft

With the loss to the Saints, the Falcons dropped to 3-7 and moved into the ninth position for the 2021 NFL draft, according to Tankathon.
The Falcons, who may be favored in just one of their final six games, could continue to move up by losing games.
The Falcons are 1.5 points underdogs for their upcoming game against the Raiders (6-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After the Raiders, the Falcons play the Saints (8-2), Chargers (3-7), Chiefs (9-1) and Buccaneers (7-3) twice. They may be favored against the Chargers.
If the Falcons do not pull off any upsets, they would finish the seasons 4-12.
To earn the top pick in the draft, the Falcons are chasing the Jets (0-10), Jaguars (1-9), Bengals (2-7-1). The Falcons are in pack of 3-7 teams that includes the Cowboys, Washington Football Team, Chargers, Giants and the Texans. Miami holds Houston’s first round pick.
In the Tankathon 2021 mock draft, the Falcons are selecting Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley. Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, who’s 6-foot-6 and 251 pounds, went to Dolphins, who have the eighth pick.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields went first and second in Tankathon’s most recent mock draft.
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10
