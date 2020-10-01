5 things Falcons: Injury updates

1. Sheffield expected back. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who started mostly at nickel back last season as a rookie, is expected back at practice Thusday. Quinn didn’t mention any specific players during his media session on Monday, but later went on the radio and spilled some injury tea. “Sheff has certainly worked hard and rehabbed part of him for his foot,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said on the Dukes and Bell show on 92.9 The Game. “He’s looking forward to getting our first practice together, which will be Thursday this week with the Monday game. We’re definitely looking forward to having him back out on the field. We’ll have a better sense after he goes through the three practices to see where he’s at, but we’re very encouraged about him for this week.”

With A.J. Terrell out on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) on the injured reserve list, Sheffield was listed with the first-team defense on the team’s official depth chart.