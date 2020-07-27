Atlanta Dream win season opener

Atlanta shot 54.8% and scored its most points since a 109-100 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2018.

Billings made the first of two free throws to give the Dream their biggest lead of the game at 93-81 with 4:02 left. Ogunbowale scored six points in a 14-4 run over the next 2 1/2 minutes to pull the Wings within two, but Williams answered with a layup an Dallas got no closer.