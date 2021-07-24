Phillies’ Zack Wheeler beats Braves again

“Segura hit that ball off the ground, almost,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I think the catcher would’ve had to block that ball if he didn’t hit it. That’s a credit to him. He grinds through an at-bat. That was a big one right there.”

2. There isn’t a player who’s had more success against the Braves this season than Segura. He was hitting .385/.421/.481 with one homer and 10 RBIs across 13 games entering the night. He had only one hit Friday, but it loomed large.

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto celebrates his home run with teammates during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. The All-Star Wheeler faced the Braves three previous times entering Friday. In his two starts against the Braves in Philadelphia, Wheeler logged 15 scoreless innings with 22 strikeouts and five hits allowed.

The Braves fared better against him this time, but still produced only one run. Wheeler wasn’t dominant but he pitched his way around tight spots to cover seven innings. He recorded only two 1-2-3 innings.

The greatest opportunity came when the Braves loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, bringing up third baseman Austin Riley, who grounded out. The Braves had a runner in scoring position in four of Wheeler’s seven innings.

“Just couldn’t get a big hit,” Snitker said. “He’s tough, man. … You have to hope you throw up some zeroes facing him and just grind away at-bats. Seems like every time you look at his pitch count, you think maybe we’ve got him on the ropes and we can get rid of him, then he kind of regroups and settles in. Next thing you know, he’s out there in the seventh inning. Man, he’s a tough ride.”

4. Lefty reliever Sean Newcomb allowed an RBI double to Rhys Hoskins in the seventh. It was his first major-league appearance since June 24.

After walking a batter Friday – a four-pitch lead-off walk to J.T. Realmuto, who scored on Hoskins’ hit – Newcomb has walked at least one hitter in seven of his last eight outings. He has a 6.24 ERA and 9:12 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that span.

5. The Braves dropped to 2-6 in Philadelphia, meaning they’ll lose the season series at Citizens Bank Park for the fifth consecutive year. They’re 15-29 in Philadelphia since 2017, with two games remaining in the City of Brotherly Love this week.

Phillies 5, Braves 1 (box score)

Stat to know

3 (Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper stole three bases Friday, including stealing home in the fifth inning. It was a career high for the long-time Braves nemesis.)

Quotable

“He’s a tough out. He gets tough when he gets two strikes. He just makes you work. You have to make pitches, hit spots, speed him up and slow him down. He’ll take what you give him, shoots the ball the other way. He’s just tough.” – Snitker on Segura

Up next

The Braves and Phillies face off again Saturday. Lefty Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50) will oppose right-hander Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.00).