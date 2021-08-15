With 44 games left, Braves recapture first place

The Braves were 7-1/2 games back in mid-June, when they were 30-35 and selling at the trade deadline was an increasingly interesting proposition. They were four games back at the All-Star break, but losing superstar Ronald Acuna for the remainder of the season was a loss many felt would end the Braves’ faint hopes.

Six trades, an 18-game stretch of alternating wins and losses, and a 10-2 hot streak later, the Braves are in the driver’s seat for their fourth consecutive division title. There’s a lot of baseball left, but not many envisioned the team working its way into this scenario. The trades proved valuable, the core pieces of the lineup have caught fire and the pitching — particularly the rotation — have rounded into form.