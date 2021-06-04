Wilson, Greene struggle as Gwinnett loses to Jumbo Shrimp

Starter Bryse Wilson allowed five earned runs and got the loss as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 6-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in Lawrenceville Thursday night.
Wilson gave up six hits and walked four (with six strikeouts) in five innings in the Triple-A game.
Braves reliever Shane Greene allowed the other Jumbo Shrimp run. He gave up two hits and a walk in one inning. It was the first time he’s allowed a run in four outings.
Ryan Casteel blasted a pinch-hit two-run home run in the seventh inning for the Stripers (15-12).
Wilson’s loss was his first with Gwinnett since July 11, 2019 at Charlotte, snapping his nine-start unbeaten streak (8-0 from July 21, 2019 to May 28, 2021).