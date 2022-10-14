Why the Braves decided on Spencer Strider to start Game 3

“We know we’re going to use the bullpen,” Snitker said ahead of Game 3.

So, would Morton have started had the bullpen been taxed?

“I don’t know,” Snitker said. “Possibly. Because we weren’t faced with that, I really don’t know for sure. Because Charlie obviously was in the equation also. But I think just the way the fact that we won the (second) game, we’re going to play four, and with the off-day, a lot of the relievers that we’ll probably use in the middle there had two days off. So it lined up and just kind of said Spencer once we got to it.”

The Braves, Snitker said, had a best-case scenario and a target number for how far Strider can go. “We’re going to just take him inning by inning,” the manager said. Asked if he could share that best-case scenario, Snitker didn’t do so.

From the moment the Braves announced Strider as their Game 3 starter, it seemed clear he wouldn’t pitch deep into the game. Snitker on Thursday said Strider had only thrown 1-1/2 bullpen sessions.

“I think for him it will be making sure that that comfort’s there, that there’s nothing bothering him because really if he feels halfway good and he’s able to get in the zone -- and I mean you’d like to see him be able to hit spots and make great pitches, but I think his heater affords him a little leeway,” Morton said of the challenges Strider would face pitching for the first time since the oblique injury. “If that heater is there, the Phillies will have a tough time, even if the location isn’t great, knock on wood.”

In the regular season, Strider faced the Phillies four times (three were starts). He allowed only three runs over 21-1/3 innings. The Phillies collected only seven hits off him. He struck out 34 and walked seven. Strider is 4-0 against Philadelphia. And it all starts with Strider’s electric fastball.

“It’s definitely, for starting pitchers, up there near the top,” Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said of where Strider’s heater ranks among those he’s seen. “...It’s 98 to 100 but it’s playing even faster than that. It’s hard to imagine.”

Strider posted a 2.67 ERA over 31 games – 20 of them starts – in the regular season. He recorded 202 strikeouts, reaching 200 strikeouts in a season in the fewest innings (130) in MLB history.

“There’s not a lot of searching,” Morton said of Strider. “Granted, I don’t know how many career starts he’s made or how many career innings he has, but so far he’s just seemed to be in a routine. He’s in a routine in the weight room. He’s in a routine between starts, with his diet.

All of his prep is very consistent. I’ve been around some young starters -- a lot of the times it’s very volatile. There’s, like, I’m going to try this new diet. I’m going to try this new workout routine. I’m going to try this new throwing program. And Spence has been very consistent. Like I said, this is his first year in the big leagues. There’s room for him to do whatever. But all I know is that he’s pretty steadfast for a young guy.”

When the Braves decided Strider would start Game 3, they knew he wouldn’t go deep into the game because it would be his first time pitching since suffering an oblique strain.

Don’t tell Strider this.

“I just talked to him this morning,” Snitker said. “He’s planning on going nine innings. That’s what makes this kid who he is. He’s not kidding me when he says that either.”

Grissom over Arcia

Snitker decided to start rookie Vaughn Grissom at second base over Orlando Arcia, who has gotten most of the playing time in recent weeks.

The reason: Arcia has struggled against Phillies Game 3 starter Aaron Nola.

Arcia entered Friday’s game 0-for-13 versus Nola, with five strikeouts and a walk.

“(Arcia has) had enough at-bats where it’s the right sample size, I guess, to try and take a shot with (Grissom),” Snitker said.

Entering Friday, Grissom was 0-for-3 with a strikeout against Nola.

Acuña is good to go

There may have been some lingering concern about Ronald Acuña among some fans after he was hit in the elbow with a fastball in Wednesday’s Game 2.

He appears fine. He was in Friday’s starting lineup, and Snitker said the Braves’ athletic trainers are “all good with him” after he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game.

“The biggest thing, as I said, it worked out good that he scored and we had some time, that inning kept going, and it was just about getting feeling back,” Snitker said. “By the time that inning was over, he was throwing in the cage and was good to go. So I think if that inning would have ended with him at second base, I’m not 100% sure we would have felt comfortable running him back out there.

But because we had some time, and we could test him out a little bit in the cage everybody felt good about -- and I don’t know we could have kept him out; he was bound and determined to go back.”