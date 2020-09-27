Who will Braves host in playoffs? It’s still complicated

No. 5 Cardinals vs. No. 4 Padres*

*Seeding clinched

Current seedings

1. Dodgers

2. Braves

3. Cubs

4. Padres

The Reds and Marlins have clinched playoff spots. The possible outcomes for the final four seeds looks like this:

5/6. Reds, Marlins or Cardinals

7/8. Reds, Cardinals, Brewers, Giants or Phillies

Today’s key games

(All games start at 3:05 p.m.)

Marlins at Yankees

Phillies at Rays

Brewers at Cardinals

Reds at Twins

Padres at Giants

Notes

The Cardinals own the tiebreaker over the Marlins by virtue of a better intradivision record. The Cardinals would clinch a postseason berth with a win over the Brewers. The Cardinals may also need to play two remaining games against the Tigers on Monday.

The Phillies trail the Brewers and Giants for the eighth seed but own the triebreaker over both virtue of a better intradivision record. The Phillies would need a three-way tie between the teams to make the postseason. If there is a three-way tie between the Phillies, Brewers and Giants, the Giants are eliminated.

The Cardinals hold the tiebreaker for the Reds by winning the season series.

The Reds hold the tiebreaker for the Brewers by winning the season series.

The Brewers clinch a postseason berth win a win over the Cardinals. Their seed depends on whether the Reds win or lose against the Twins and the results of games should the Cardinals have to play against the Tigers on Monday.