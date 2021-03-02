Which Braves games will be televised from spring training?

Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast will televise six Braves exhibition games from spring training, but none until late next week. Four of the telecasts will be games against the Minnesota Twins.
The first Braves game of the spring on the Atlanta-based regional sports networks will come March 12, a road game against the Twins in Fort Myers on Fox Sports Southeast. That will be a simulcast of the Minnesota broadcast, with Twins announcers calling the action.
The Braves’ March 19 and March 20 home games in North Port, Fla., against the Twins and Boston Red Sox, respectively, will be on Fox Sports South, with Braves broadcasters Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur scheduled to call those games.
The March 22 game at the Twins will be on Fox Sports Southeast as a simulcast of the Minnesota broadcast. The March 26 game at the Twins and the March 28 game at the Tampa Bay Rays will be on Fox Sports South, with Caray and Francoeur calling those games.
The March 19 and March 26 games are scheduled for 6 p.m. starts, and the other four telecasts have 1 p.m. starts.
Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast are in the process of rebranding themselves as Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, but the networks haven’t started using the new names yet.