Which Braves games will be televised from spring training?

The first Braves game of the spring on the Atlanta-based regional sports networks will come March 12, a road game against the Twins in Fort Myers on Fox Sports Southeast. That will be a simulcast of the Minnesota broadcast, with Twins announcers calling the action.

The Braves’ March 19 and March 20 home games in North Port, Fla., against the Twins and Boston Red Sox, respectively, will be on Fox Sports South, with Braves broadcasters Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur scheduled to call those games.