Where to find, how to watch tonight’s Braves game on TV

Once again Friday night, fans will need to look in an unfamiliar place for a telecast of a Braves game.
The 8:40 p.m. game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver will be shown exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service, rather than on the Bally Sports networks that typically carry Braves games.
According to Apple, the game can be accessed free by anyone with an internet connection on all devices where Apple TV+ is available, including smart TVs.
Stephen Nelson of MLB Network is scheduled to call play-by-play and to be joined in the booth by analysts Hunter Pence and Katie Nolan. Heidi Watney will be the field reporter.
Apple TV has a new broadcast rights deal this season with MLB to carry two games each Friday night. For a limited time, no subscription is required to watch the games. An Apple ID -- the account used across Apple devices, including the iPhone -- is needed or can be created. To access, launch the Apple TV app and select the game from there, or visit tv.apple.com for more information.
Features of the Apple TV+ baseball telecasts include use of a “Megalodon” camera for extremely high-resolution shots and on-screen graphics showing probabilities of various situational outcomes.
The Braves have appeared on Apple once previously: their May 13 game against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park. A different group of announcers worked that game than will work Friday’s. The Braves’ May 15 game against the Padres was carried exclusively on another streaming service, NBC’s Peacock.
Braves telecasts will return to Bally Sports Southeast for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games at Colorado.
