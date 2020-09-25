Where the Braves’ Acuna and Freeman rank in MLB jersey sales

The Braves' Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman rank 10th and 20th, respectively, among MLB players in jersey sales this season, according to a list released Friday by MLB and its Players Association.
Outfielder Mookie Betts, in his first season with the Dodgers, is No. 1 on the player jersey sales list for the first time in his seven-year big-league career. The Yankees' Aaron Judge ranks No. 2, the Phillies' Bryce Harper No. 3, the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. No. 4 and the Nationals' Juan Soto No. 5.
The annual rankings are based on sales by official online shop MLBShop.com since opening day. Eleven teams are represented on the list:
1. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
3. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
4. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
5. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
6. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
7. Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
8. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
9. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
10. Ronald Acuna, Braves
11. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
12. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
13. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
14. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
15. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
16. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
17. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
18. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
19. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
20. Freddie Freeman, Braves