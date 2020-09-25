X

Where the Braves’ Acuna and Freeman rank in MLB jersey sales

Ronald Acuna (right) and Freddie Freeman celebrate after the Braves beat the Marlins on Monday night. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Ronald Acuna (right) and Freddie Freeman celebrate after the Braves beat the Marlins on Monday night. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Credit: John Amis

Credit: John Amis

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves' Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman rank 10th and 20th, respectively, among MLB players in jersey sales this season, according to a list released Friday by MLB and its Players Association.

Outfielder Mookie Betts, in his first season with the Dodgers, is No. 1 on the player jersey sales list for the first time in his seven-year big-league career. The Yankees' Aaron Judge ranks No. 2, the Phillies' Bryce Harper No. 3, the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. No. 4 and the Nationals' Juan Soto No. 5.

The annual rankings are based on sales by official online shop MLBShop.com since opening day. Eleven teams are represented on the list:

1. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

3. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

4. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

5. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

6. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

8. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

9. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

10. Ronald Acuna, Braves

11. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

12. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

13. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

14. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

15. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

16. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

17. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

18. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

19. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

20. Freddie Freeman, Braves

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.