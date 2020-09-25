Where the Braves’ Acuna and Freeman rank in MLB jersey sales

Outfielder Mookie Betts, in his first season with the Dodgers, is No. 1 on the player jersey sales list for the first time in his seven-year big-league career. The Yankees' Aaron Judge ranks No. 2, the Phillies' Bryce Harper No. 3, the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. No. 4 and the Nationals' Juan Soto No. 5.

The annual rankings are based on sales by official online shop MLBShop.com since opening day. Eleven teams are represented on the list: