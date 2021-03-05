Where Braves roster competitions stand in early March

The Braves entered spring training mostly set, boasting one of the best rosters in the majors.
There are a few openings, however, that will be determined over the next three weeks. A look at where those competition stand after nearly a week of games:
The bench
Ender Inciarte will be the fourth outfielder. One of the young catchers will take another spot. That leaves three bench openings. Johan Camargo likely will secure one of those jobs, but it would go a long way for him to show he can handle shortstop. Jake Lamb is a leading candidate as a backup corner infielder with power (the Braves need more pop on their bench). Pablo Sandoval and Jason Kipnis haven’t done much so far, but there’s plenty of time for one to stand out. Kipnis, as a second baseman and outfielder, has the advantage based on versatility.
“We have some guys to choose from,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Some guys who’ve had experience doing those jobs in the major leagues. I’ve liked getting to know and seeing all those guys.”
The bullpen
There are a handful of relievers competing for several spots. Will Smith, Chris Martin, A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek will be in the bullpen. Jacob Webb and Josh Tomlin are expected to join them. That would leave two openings. Can Carl Edwards snag one? What about Sean Newcomb, whose role with the team is TBD. Huascar Ynoa and Bryse Wilson both prefer starting, but they could help in the bullpen, too. Luke Jackson and Grant Dayton are on non-guaranteed deals.
Catcher
There’s no clear front-runner here at this point. Alex Jackson and William Contreras are batting for the right to back up Travis d’Arnaud. Contreras is 1-for-2 with three RBIs this spring, while Jackson is 0-for-5 with a run scored. Contreras has the higher upside, but will the Braves decide his development would be better served at the alternate training site and at Triple-A Gwinnett than riding the bench in the majors? The team continues to speak well of Jackson, who needs to show more consistent contact.
Center field
It almost certainly will be rookie Cristian Pache handling center-field duties opening day. Inciarte, his only competition, spoke with reporters this week and said he’ll accept whatever the Braves decide. He’s been extremely supportive of Pache. All signs point to the youngster.
“He’s so impressive,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said about Pache earlier this week. “He looks great, and he looks like he’s trying to get that job. Hats off to him. He’s a special player we’re going to be watching for a long time.”