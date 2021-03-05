Where Braves roster competitions stand in early March

The bullpen

There are a handful of relievers competing for several spots. Will Smith, Chris Martin, A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek will be in the bullpen. Jacob Webb and Josh Tomlin are expected to join them. That would leave two openings. Can Carl Edwards snag one? What about Sean Newcomb, whose role with the team is TBD. Huascar Ynoa and Bryse Wilson both prefer starting, but they could help in the bullpen, too. Luke Jackson and Grant Dayton are on non-guaranteed deals.

Catcher

There’s no clear front-runner here at this point. Alex Jackson and William Contreras are batting for the right to back up Travis d’Arnaud. Contreras is 1-for-2 with three RBIs this spring, while Jackson is 0-for-5 with a run scored. Contreras has the higher upside, but will the Braves decide his development would be better served at the alternate training site and at Triple-A Gwinnett than riding the bench in the majors? The team continues to speak well of Jackson, who needs to show more consistent contact.

Center field

It almost certainly will be rookie Cristian Pache handling center-field duties opening day. Inciarte, his only competition, spoke with reporters this week and said he’ll accept whatever the Braves decide. He’s been extremely supportive of Pache. All signs point to the youngster.

“He’s so impressive,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said about Pache earlier this week. “He looks great, and he looks like he’s trying to get that job. Hats off to him. He’s a special player we’re going to be watching for a long time.”