What to expect in Braves’ World Series ring? Here are a few hints

The Braves plan to keep the design of their World Series championship rings under wraps until presenting them to the players in a pregame ceremony Saturday, but team CEO Derek Schiller offered a few hints about what to expect in the prized jewelry.
The ring “really is a reflection of the story of the 2021 team,” Schiller said Tuesday. “Every single element of that ring has a very specific story to tell.”
He said that includes “the top of the ring, the number of diamonds in it, the way in which the diamonds are displayed, how some of the other stones are arranged, the sides of the ring.”
As for anything more specific, Schiller said: “I don’t want to give too much away. Hank (Aaron, who died last year) is reflected in the ring. Our past and the number of world championships that we have won as a franchise (four) and how many seasons we have been in existence (151) – those are hints of how some of this is reflected in the ring.”
If all of that sounds vague, Schiller said it’ll make sense when the “unique” ring is unveiled – and explained – shortly before Saturday night’s game against Cincinnati at Truist Park.
“We’ll have a video, (which is) already produced, that tells all the facts of the ring and explains it all in a visual form,” he said. “We’ll release that to the general public on our social media (accounts) or our website as soon as we begin the ring ceremony so that everybody understands the story behind the ring.”
Returning players will be presented their rings on the field.
“The ring ceremony is a little bit like a graduation ceremony,” Schiller said. “Instead of going up and getting your diploma, you’re going up and getting your ring. Each player will be called up individually onto a stage.”
The ceremony will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast as part of an expanded pregame show that begins at 6 p.m.
The ring was designed under the direction of “four or five” team officials, Schiller said.
The players had relatively little input because, once baseball’s 99-day lockout commenced on Dec. 2, no contact was permitted between them and team officials. But before the lockout, Schiller said he was on a group text chain, which included many players, to discuss ring ideas. He said the players agreed the ring should reflect Atlanta and should have a lot of “bling” to it.
The rings were made by Jostens, which has a long history of creating championship rings for pro sports franchises.
