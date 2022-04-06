What to expect in Braves’ World Series ring? Here are a few hints

Explore Braves set date for World Series ring ceremony

“We’ll have a video, (which is) already produced, that tells all the facts of the ring and explains it all in a visual form,” he said. “We’ll release that to the general public on our social media (accounts) or our website as soon as we begin the ring ceremony so that everybody understands the story behind the ring.”

Returning players will be presented their rings on the field.

“The ring ceremony is a little bit like a graduation ceremony,” Schiller said. “Instead of going up and getting your diploma, you’re going up and getting your ring. Each player will be called up individually onto a stage.”

The ceremony will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast as part of an expanded pregame show that begins at 6 p.m.

The ring was designed under the direction of “four or five” team officials, Schiller said.

The players had relatively little input because, once baseball’s 99-day lockout commenced on Dec. 2, no contact was permitted between them and team officials. But before the lockout, Schiller said he was on a group text chain, which included many players, to discuss ring ideas. He said the players agreed the ring should reflect Atlanta and should have a lot of “bling” to it.

The rings were made by Jostens, which has a long history of creating championship rings for pro sports franchises.