We know this much, Braves won’t open NLDS at 1 p.m. Saturday

This much we know – the Braves opening game of the National League Championship Series will not be the early game.

Major League Baseball has not announced the time slots for the four Division Series that begin on Saturday. However, the Orioles announced on Wednesday that Game 1 of their ALDS will start around 1 p.m. The team’s social media post said the exact start time would be determined by MLB.

The Orioles are scheduled to face the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Rangers and Rays. The Astros await the winner of the Twins and Blue Jays.

The Braves will host the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Phillies and the Marlins in one NLDS and the Dodgers will host the winner of the Brewers and Diamondbacks.

The 1 p.m. slot is likely the first game of the day, typically followed by a late afternoon and two evening games.

Stay tuned.