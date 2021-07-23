Waters, Contreras hit home runs in Gwinnett victory

Waters blasted his sixth homer on the first pitch thrown by former University of Georgia left-hander Kevin Smith to give the Stripers a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Stripers added three runs in the second inning on an RBI fielder’s choice by Waters and a two-out, two-run single by Cristian Pache to make it 4-0.

Contreras has five home runs and 15 RBIs in his first 11 games with Gwinnett, and has a nine-game hitting streak.