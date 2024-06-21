Watch: Setting up Braves-Yankees series and getting ready for home runs

The Braves open a three-game series against the Yankees with games Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (7:15 p.m.), and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees enter at 51-26, first in the American League East, with the most wins in baseball. The Tigers are 5-5 in their last 10 games including dropping two straight to wrap a series the Orioles, who now have the same winning percentage.

The Braves enter 41-31, second in the National League East, seven games behind the Phillies. The Braves have won six of their past seven games, including coming off a three-game sweep of the Tigers at home.