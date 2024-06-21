Atlanta Braves

Watch: Setting up Braves-Yankees series and getting ready for home runs

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves open a three-game series against the Yankees with games Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (7:15 p.m.), and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees enter at 51-26, first in the American League East, with the most wins in baseball. The Tigers are 5-5 in their last 10 games including dropping two straight to wrap a series the Orioles, who now have the same winning percentage.

The Braves enter 41-31, second in the National League East, seven games behind the Phillies. The Braves have won six of their past seven games, including coming off a three-game sweep of the Tigers at home.

The pitching matchups will be Chris Sale (9-2, 2.98) vs. Carlos Rodon (9-83, 3.28) on Friday, Charlie Morton (4-3, 3.91) vs. Marcus Stroman (6-3, 3.08) on Saturday and Max Fried (6-3, 3.11) vs. Nestor Cortes (4-5, 3.36) on Sunday.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series, including the dimensions of Yankee Stadium and the weather setting up for some home run fireworks.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

