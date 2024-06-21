Watch: Setting up Braves-Yankees series and getting ready for home runs

The Braves open a three-game series against the Yankees with games Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (7:15 p.m.), and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees enter at 51-26, first in the American League East, with the most wins in baseball. The Tigers are 5-5 in their last 10 games including dropping two straight to wrap a series the Orioles, who now have the same winning percentage.
The Braves enter 41-31, second in the National League East, seven games behind the Phillies. The Braves have won six of their past seven games, including coming off a three-game sweep of the Tigers at home.
The pitching matchups will be Chris Sale (9-2, 2.98) vs. Carlos Rodon (9-83, 3.28) on Friday, Charlie Morton (4-3, 3.91) vs. Marcus Stroman (6-3, 3.08) on Saturday and Max Fried (6-3, 3.11) vs. Nestor Cortes (4-5, 3.36) on Sunday.
AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series, including the dimensions of Yankee Stadium and the weather setting up for some home run fireworks.
