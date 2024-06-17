Watch: Setting up Braves-Tigers series as asking are Braves actually back

The Braves open a three-game series versus the Tigers with games Monday (7:20 p.m.), Tuesday (7:20 p.m.), and Wednesday (12:20 p.m.) at Truist Park.

The Tigers enter at 34-37, fourth in the American League Central, 11 games behind the Guardians. The Tigers are 3-7 in their last 10 games including dropping two of three at the Astros over the weekend.

The Braves enter 38-31, second in the National League East, eight games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games including taking two of three from the Rays over the weekend.