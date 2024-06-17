Atlanta Braves

Watch: Setting up Braves-Tigers series as asking are Braves actually back

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves open a three-game series versus the Tigers with games Monday (7:20 p.m.), Tuesday (7:20 p.m.), and Wednesday (12:20 p.m.) at Truist Park.

The Tigers enter at 34-37, fourth in the American League Central, 11 games behind the Guardians. The Tigers are 3-7 in their last 10 games including dropping two of three at the Astros over the weekend.

The Braves enter 38-31, second in the National League East, eight games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games including taking two of three from the Rays over the weekend.

The pitching matchups will be Max Fried (6-3, 3.20) vs. Reese Olson (1-8, 3.68) on Monday, Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2, 6.32) vs. Casey Mize (1-4, 4.43) on Tuesday and Reynaldo Lopez (4.2, 1.69) vs. Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.20) on Wednesday.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series and discusses whether the team’s offense can keep the momentum from this weekend and carry it forward.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves place Hurston Waldrep on injured list with right elbow inflammation
Listen: Braves bats come alive; win series against Rays
Former Braves instructor, mentor Mike Brumley dies
