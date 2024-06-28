Watch: Setting up Braves-Pirates series and an outstanding pitching matchup

The Braves open a three-game series against the Pirates with games Friday (7:20 p.m.), Saturday (4:10 p.m.), and Sunday (11:35 a.m.) at Truist Park.
The Pirates enter at 39-41, third in the National League Central, 8.5 games behind the Brewers. The Pirates are 6-4 in their last 10 games including two straight wins at the Reds.
The Braves enter 44-35, second in the National League East, 8 games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 6-4 in their last 10 games, including two straight losses, one at the Cardinals the second game of a double-header and one at the White Sox in a makeup game.
The pitching matchups will be Charlie Morton (4-4, 4.20) vs. Martin Perez (1-3, 4.71) on Friday, Max Fried (7-3, 3.00) vs. Paul Skenes (4-0, 2.14) on Saturday and Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 5.40) vs. Bailey Falter (3-6, 4.00) on Sunday.
AJC reporter Gabriel Burns breaks down the series, looking forward to a great pitching with the Pirates with one eye two a huge end to the homestand.
