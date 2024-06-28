Watch: Setting up Braves-Pirates series and an outstanding pitching matchup

The Braves open a three-game series against the Pirates with games Friday (7:20 p.m.), Saturday (4:10 p.m.), and Sunday (11:35 a.m.) at Truist Park.

The Pirates enter at 39-41, third in the National League Central, 8.5 games behind the Brewers. The Pirates are 6-4 in their last 10 games including two straight wins at the Reds.

The Braves enter 44-35, second in the National League East, 8 games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 6-4 in their last 10 games, including two straight losses, one at the Cardinals the second game of a double-header and one at the White Sox in a makeup game.