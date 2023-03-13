Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer

Kevin Kraus has a new job. He will be the voice of the Braves after winning a competitive search that included nearly 500 applicants.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer recently sat down with Kraus for an interview at Truist Park to offer fans a chance to get to know the voice that will become a part of the fabric of Braves home games.
While sitting in the booth, we couldn’t resist asking Kraus his go-to orders at his favorite spots. He was certainly a good sport about it.
