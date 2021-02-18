Mike Soroka’s opening-day status unclear, but he’s encouraged

“I feel great about Mike,” Snitker said. “They’re still going to take it easy as far as PFPs (pitcher fielding practice), swinging a bat, things like that. But I feel really good. It’s amazing to me that he’s doing what he’s doing. ... Getting off the mound to cover first will be one of the last things he does. Coming out of the box hitting, that probably worries me the most out of anything. But I feel good with where he’s at. His side was pretty impressive.”

Soroka wasn’t as worried about the hitting aspect. He acknowledged he’s happy the National League doesn’t have the designated hitter. “I want to hit,” he said. “I’ve said it the whole time. I love taking batting practice. I feel like I have more to show at the plate than I have shown.”

All this leads into one of the biggest questions at Braves camp. Will Soroka will be ready by April 1, when the Braves begin the regular season in Philadelphia? It’s been popular to suggest the Braves would be wise to play it slowly with Soroka’s return - especially with Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson as solid rotation depth - and put Soroka on the injured list to open the season.

Snitker declined to put any expectations on his young ace’s return. He promised a clearer picture in three weeks. Soroka said he “could be ready to compete right now” and left the door open to starting the season on the active roster.

“On the mound, I’m ready to compete,” Soroka said. “I might have to throw behind the guy who tries to bunt if I can’t go field the bunt, but thankfully, we have an extra two months (until opening day) that I don’t need to do that. It’s going to be such an arbitrary moment (deciding if he should go on the injured list to start the season). What are those extra two weeks at that point?”

Whenever he joins the mix, Soroka might be the talent to put the Braves over the top. They came 12 outs away from a World Series appearance in October, and even with their adversaries getting stronger, the team will happily bet on itself with Soroka back on the hill.