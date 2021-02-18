Mike Soroka’s opening-day status unclear, but he’s encouraged

For Mike Soroka’s right arm, this February is no different from past ones. His lower right leg is a different story.
Soroka tore his Achilles during his third start last season and missed the remainder of the Braves’ run. He’s since worked diligently in his rehab hoping to return early in 2021, if not by opening day.
“I feel amazing,” Soroka said Thursday. “The progress right now is going to be made running. I’m where I need to be off the mound. It’s the same as any other year, any other February. It’s about running at this point and making sure I’m good to field that bunt, cover first. When that happens, it’s go time. I’m focused on what we can do every single day.”
Soroka credited Dr. Robert Anderson, the Green Bay-based doctor who performed his surgery, and the Braves’ trainers for guiding him through the process. He also thanked Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn, two players who overcame Achilles tears, for helping him throughout his recovery.
And despite the process feeling slow at times, Soroka arrived at Braves camp extremely encouraged. That positivity is shared by Soroka’s manager. Brian Snitker watched Soroka work out recently at Truist Park. He also observed his side session Thursday in Florida, saying it looked “really good.”
“I feel great about Mike,” Snitker said. “They’re still going to take it easy as far as PFPs (pitcher fielding practice), swinging a bat, things like that. But I feel really good. It’s amazing to me that he’s doing what he’s doing. ... Getting off the mound to cover first will be one of the last things he does. Coming out of the box hitting, that probably worries me the most out of anything. But I feel good with where he’s at. His side was pretty impressive.”
Soroka wasn’t as worried about the hitting aspect. He acknowledged he’s happy the National League doesn’t have the designated hitter. “I want to hit,” he said. “I’ve said it the whole time. I love taking batting practice. I feel like I have more to show at the plate than I have shown.”
All this leads into one of the biggest questions at Braves camp. Will Soroka will be ready by April 1, when the Braves begin the regular season in Philadelphia? It’s been popular to suggest the Braves would be wise to play it slowly with Soroka’s return - especially with Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson as solid rotation depth - and put Soroka on the injured list to open the season.
Snitker declined to put any expectations on his young ace’s return. He promised a clearer picture in three weeks. Soroka said he “could be ready to compete right now” and left the door open to starting the season on the active roster.
“On the mound, I’m ready to compete,” Soroka said. “I might have to throw behind the guy who tries to bunt if I can’t go field the bunt, but thankfully, we have an extra two months (until opening day) that I don’t need to do that. It’s going to be such an arbitrary moment (deciding if he should go on the injured list to start the season). What are those extra two weeks at that point?”
Whenever he joins the mix, Soroka might be the talent to put the Braves over the top. They came 12 outs away from a World Series appearance in October, and even with their adversaries getting stronger, the team will happily bet on itself with Soroka back on the hill.