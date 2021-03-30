Travis d’Arnaud impressed with Nate Jones’ spring renaissance

“Nate Jones,” he said. “He’s learning a new style of pitching and he did it with open arms and he succeeded with it. It’s funny he has nine years in the big leagues and he didn’t know he had this powerful, explosive fastball. It’ll be really interesting to see how he taps into himself even more so. It’ll be a lot of fun to work with him. … Very humble guy, great teammate, great in the clubhouse.”

Jones, 35, entered camp as a non-roster invitee and left it as a member of the Braves’ opening-day bullpen. The right-hander didn’t allow a run in six of his seven appearances.