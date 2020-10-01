Trading Sims for Duvall worked out - for both teams

In Game 2 on Thursday, Sims entered in the sixth inning in relief of starter Luis Castillo. With one out and one on, the first batter he faced was … you guessed it, Duvall. Sims struck out Duvall and got Swanson to line out to end the inning. Sims pitched the seventh inning and struck out the side, sitting down Markakis, Riley and Ronald Acuna.

After Sims exited, the Braves scored four runs in the eighth inning on the way to a 5-0 series-clinching victory.

The trade has worked out for both teams … although not right away.

Duvall appeared in 33 games for the Braves after the trade in 2018. He hit just .132 and struck out 17 times in 57 plate appearances. Duvall spent most of the 2019 season at Triple-A Gwinnett. He returned to the major leagues late in the season and had a couple of big hits for the Braves in their playoff loss to the Cardinals. He has been a staple of the Braves' potent offense this season. He hit .237 during the regular season, with 16 home runs, 11 of which came in September. In the Braves’ series-clinching victory Thursday, Duvall hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Braves blew open the game.

Sims made his debut with the Braves in 2017 as he appeared in 14 games, making 10 starts. He went 3-6 with a 5.62 ERA. He did not appear in the majors in 2018 for either the Braves or the Reds. Sims went 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA last season, which included two appearances against his hometown Braves. This season, Sims has pitched entirely out of the bullpen. He appeared in 20 games with a 3-0 record and a 2.45 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 11 walks.

“It was probably a great opportunity, now in retrospect, for both players,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before the series. “Lucas is doing very well, and I’m happy for him. Lucas is a great kid. I’m happy.

"I’m just as happy Adam Duvall is having the year he is and what he overcame also. I mean, both of those players had to overcome a lot in getting to where they’re going, and they’re both doing well.”

Sims said he doesn’t feel like he has come full circle. He said it was a “little weird” to return to Atlanta, especially in a playoff game with no spectators. He has a new team with the Reds and has made an impact.

“Everything has come together for Lucas,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He has stepped up to every challenge. ... He has been huge for our bullpen.”

Sims said he enjoyed being part of the Game 1 marathon dramatics. It helped that he was the second reliever and had a good view of the extra innings.

“The entire game you get butterflies,” Sims said. “You get a little anxious. Not really sure what to expect, right? I’ve never done this before. First postseason experience. When the phone rings, and they tell you you got it, that’s the best I’ve felt all day. Then you realize it’s your turn to go out and do your job. That’s where I’m most comfortable.”