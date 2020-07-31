Touki Toussaint will start for Braves on Saturday

Toussaint should be good for 65 to 75 pitches, Snitker said. “It depends on (how he gets) there. If they are stressful innings, that would shorten that. You take each inning individually. We feel good because we got him around 60 last time, so 75 would be the next progression.”

The Braves will need Toussaint and other young pitchers to grow up quickly. Their rotation beyond Mike Soroka and Max Fried is loaded with questions. Including Friday, their next three games will be started by Sean Newcomb, Toussaint and Kyle Wright, a trio of players still trying to establish themselves as starters at the major-league level.