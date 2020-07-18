Toussaint rejoins Braves after coronavirus ‘flipped my world'

Sidelined but feeling well, Toussaint had asked if he and reliever Will Smith, who was also positive and asymptomatic, could throw together. The idea was quickly shut down, and Toussaint was relegated to throwing at a chain link fence alone.

When Toussaint returned to Braves camp Friday, the rest of the team was off so he played catch with bullpen catcher Jimmy Leo. Despite his absence, Toussaint believes he isn’t far behind his colleagues.

“I don’t think it set me back at all,” he said. “I’m ready to go. I feel like I kept myself in shape to be able to compete. I know my timing might be a little off, but that’s just reps. I’ll get those in and hopefully be ready in six days (for opening day).”

A former first-round pick, Toussaint, 24, has appeared in 31 games across two major-league seasons. He logged only seven outings last season, allowing 13 earned runs and walking 21 hitters over 29 innings.

Toussaint did impress in three spring training games before the season’s suspension. He struck out eight and walked three in 8-2/3 innings. Manager Brian Snitker has praised Toussaint for his recent improvement and felt he was a legitimate candidate to make the opening-day roster.

Now, it’s not so clear. While Toussaint is confident he isn’t lagging behind, Snitker will see how he looks when he takes the mound.

“Touki is going to be like the rest of the guys when they came in,” Snitker said Saturday. “Until the guys put their eyes on him, and he gets on the mound – all those guys came in, and when they got on the real mound and threw, there was a big difference. I know he’s been up and down and kept himself in great shape, but he hasn’t been out here yet. We’ll see where he’s at. We’ll get him in a game sooner than later I’m sure.”

Whenever Toussaint is ready, he’ll strengthen the Braves’ pitching depth. Toussaint can be a starter or reliever, but most importantly, he can cover a bulk of innings. The Braves’ early piggybacking strategy, and the general uncertainty around the 60-game season, require as many stretched-out pitchers as possible.