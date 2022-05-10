Top Braves prospect Michael Harris has hot start to the season

Ben Sestanovich, the Braves’ assistant general manager of player development, recently visited Double-A Mississippi. In talking to the staff there, he heard about a part of Michael Harris that has stood out: The top prospect is always consistent.
“He shows up as the same guy every day,” Sestanovich said over the phone Tuesday. “He’s just very even-keeled. We’ve always known that, but that’s certainly really stuck out here to start the year.”
Harris is off to a tremendous start in 2022. In 113 at-bats entering Tuesday, Harris had hit .319 with a .918 on-base plus slugging percentage. He had hit four home runs while driving in 20 of them and stealing 10 bases. He took a 14-game hitting streak into Tuesday.
This has begged the question: How much longer will he be in Double-A?
It’s difficult to tell, but know this about the Braves: They treat all minor leaguers as individuals. They don’t have a set number of at-bats they would like someone to collect at any level versus another. Each situation is fluid, and each player has a different plan than his peers.
Take Spencer Strider, for example. He went from Low-A to the majors last season, and broke camp with the big club this year. No one planned that.
When thinking about players’ futures, the Braves go day by day and week by week. They try to make the best decisions for each individual player.
This includes Harris, who continues to turn heads. MLB Pipeline lists the outfielder as the Braves’ top prospect.
“He’s an electric,” said Angel Flores, Double-A Mississippi’s acting manager. “He’s a very exciting player. His at-bats, the way that he plays, he’s a very, very fun guy to watch.”
Braves manager Brian Snitker has said many times that Double-A prospects are candidates to help the big club. From the outside, this seems unlikely with Harris because the Braves don’t have a need pressing enough to rush their top prospect. We could see Harris at Triple-A Gwinnett in the near future if he continues to perform like this.
Last season, Harris hit .294 with a .798 OPS over 101 games at High-A Rome. He stole 27 bases in 31 opportunities. He posted a .436 slugging percentage, a number that looks better this season (.539).
“Michael’s always hit the ball very hard, so I think it’s just a matter of gaining experience and sort of picking his spots to drive the ball,” Sestanovich said. “You’re seeing some of that hard contact start to show up in the slugging percentage. I don’t think we’ve ever had concerns about his ability to damage the ball.”
Harris has started the 2022 season on a tear. The talent is obvious.
He is expected to someday impact the big club. That’s hardly a question.
“A guy like that, with that potential, it’s when it’s going to happen,” Flores said. “It’s not so much if it’s going to happen or not – it’s just when it’s going to happen. I think he’s made for it.
“It’s just a matter of getting that call, that’s all.”
About the Author