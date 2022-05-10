Top Braves prospect Michael Harris has hot start to the season

Take Spencer Strider, for example. He went from Low-A to the majors last season, and broke camp with the big club this year. No one planned that.

When thinking about players’ futures, the Braves go day by day and week by week. They try to make the best decisions for each individual player.

This includes Harris, who continues to turn heads. MLB Pipeline lists the outfielder as the Braves’ top prospect.

“He’s an electric,” said Angel Flores, Double-A Mississippi’s acting manager. “He’s a very exciting player. His at-bats, the way that he plays, he’s a very, very fun guy to watch.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker has said many times that Double-A prospects are candidates to help the big club. From the outside, this seems unlikely with Harris because the Braves don’t have a need pressing enough to rush their top prospect. We could see Harris at Triple-A Gwinnett in the near future if he continues to perform like this.

Last season, Harris hit .294 with a .798 OPS over 101 games at High-A Rome. He stole 27 bases in 31 opportunities. He posted a .436 slugging percentage, a number that looks better this season (.539).

“Michael’s always hit the ball very hard, so I think it’s just a matter of gaining experience and sort of picking his spots to drive the ball,” Sestanovich said. “You’re seeing some of that hard contact start to show up in the slugging percentage. I don’t think we’ve ever had concerns about his ability to damage the ball.”

Harris has started the 2022 season on a tear. The talent is obvious.

He is expected to someday impact the big club. That’s hardly a question.

“A guy like that, with that potential, it’s when it’s going to happen,” Flores said. “It’s not so much if it’s going to happen or not – it’s just when it’s going to happen. I think he’s made for it.

“It’s just a matter of getting that call, that’s all.”