‘They’re going to win a lot more’: Freddie Freeman wishes Braves success

“I think everyone knows how my heart is toward Braves Country and the support they’ve given me over the last 12 years. And some of them even knew who I was in the minor leagues. So all I can say is thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting my family and I throughout these years. Like I said in my Instagram post, I really can’t wait to see them again in June and hopefully in October. I know going through breakups are hard. It’s been hard. I don’t even think people can imagine what it was like in the Freeman household. So the good thing is, we all get to see each other again. And we get to see each other a lot. It’s just a little, you know, it’s hard to even put into words because they’ve cheered for me so long. And hopefully they cheer for me again. That’s all I can ask for. Like I said in the Instagram post, I hope they remember those happy memories that we were able to provide for them.

“So they have a great team. They’re going to win a lot more. I wish them a bunch of success and hope they capture that fifth straight division title. It’s going to be crazy coming back in June, it really is. A lot of emotions are going to happen, but I love Braves Country, the Braves organization, and always will. Twelve years with the Braves just doesn’t go away, you know? I’m always going to be part of the Braves.”