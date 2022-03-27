Fried settles in, pitches well during simulated game against Braves’ top hitters

“To me, it doesn't really matter. It's just another game. Whether they hand me the ball on the first day or the second day, I'll take it and do the exact same thing. I'm just going to try to win the game. All of that's kind of out of my control." - Braves pitcher Max Fried

The lefty settled in from there. In his third inning, he won a five-pitch at-bat against Olson with a curveball that got Olson way out in front. Fried issued both of his walks in that same inning, but his teammates couldn’t make him pay.

“Obviously, I would prefer to be in a real game, (with) the atmosphere and all that,” Fried said. “But to be able to have this as something to fall back on, it’s as good as I could have asked for.”

Fried said he felt like he threw every pitch well Sunday. He faced tougher competition than he would have had he pitched against the Rays in Port Charlotte.

Last season, Fried pitched to a 3.04 ERA over 28 starts. His best moment came in Game 6 of the World Series, when he shut out the Astros over six innings as the Braves won the World Series.

Fried, who is at the front end of the Braves’ rotation, is one of three locks to be included in that group (Morton and Ian Anderson are the others). The Braves need him to be consistent throughout this season, especially because they’ve yet to acquire another impact starter.

When discussing consistency, Fried said it’s important to focus on the little details in between starts while ensuring he is mentally and physically prepared to pitch.

“And just knowing that you have once every five days to take the ball and you got to make the most of that opportunity,” Fried said. “I want to go out there and win, and I know that if I have a bad outing, it’s going to be four or five more days until I go out there again. Treat every game like a playoff game, that kind of magnitude, and you really just put the emphasis on that specific day in the present.”

Below are the results of each at-bat of Fried’s simulated game:

First inning

Acuña Jr.: Double to the wall

Albies: RBI double

Olson: Flyout

Riley: Groundout to the shortstop

Swanson: Groundout to the third baseman on a ball that hit Fried’s foot (he was OK)

Second inning

Acuña: Flyout

Riley: Swinging strikeout

Swanson: Groundout to third base

Third inning

Acuña: Walk

Albies: Groundout to the shortstop

Olson: Swinging strikeout

Riley: Walk

Swanson: Groundout to the shortstop

Fourth inning

Albies: Groundout to third base

Olson: Popout

Riley: Double

(Note: You’ll notice there aren’t three outs here. It seemed like the Braves rolled this inning, perhaps to control Fried’s pitch count.)

Fifth inning

Albies: Flyout

Olson: Flyout

Riley: Flyout