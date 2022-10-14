Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of NLDS for Braves

A few weeks ago, Spencer Strider threw off a mound at Citizens Bank Park, only to feel pain in his left oblique. That’s when the Braves made the decision to place him on the injured list.
As it turns out, his return from that left oblique strain will come in Philadelphia, as Strider will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies on Friday. This is a crucial point in the series, which is tied at one apiece.
Charlie Morton will start Game 4 for the Braves.
In the regular season, Strider faced the Phillies four times (three were starts). He allowed only three runs over 21-1/3 innings. The Phillies collected only seven hits off him. He struck out 34 and walked seven. Strider is 4-0 against Philadelphia.
Strider posted a 2.67 ERA over 31 games – 20 of them starts – in the regular season. He recorded 202 strikeouts, reaching 200 strikeouts in a season in the fewest innings (130) in MLB history.
On Sept. 18, his last outing before hitting the injured list, Strider hurled six innings and allowed one run against the Phillies, whom he has dominated this year.
The Braves hope Strider can keep the Phillies quiet one final time.
